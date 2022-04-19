Ohio
HomeOhio

KIDZ BOP added to Ohio State Fair concert list

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

 

According to NBC4i, The concert schedule for the Ohio State Fair is now complete as officials announced that KIDZ BOP will open the fair on July 27.

The kids group will kick-off the more than dozen concerts the fair will have indoors at the Celeste Center.

Also added were three free events that include performances from the All-Ohio State Fair Band & Youth Choir, The Drifters, and the Sale of Champions.

The Fair will take place this summer over 12 days, from July 27 to August 7.

For the full NBC4 story click here

 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

KIDZ BOP added to Ohio State Fair concert list  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 8 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 1 year ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 2 years ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close