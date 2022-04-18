Fashion & Style
Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Killer Style At Coachella

Keke Palmer was a whole vibe at Coachella over the weekend and took to Instagram to show off her killer style.

Teen Choice Awards 2016

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Keke Palmer was living it up at Coachella over the weekend and took to Instagram to show off her killer style during the annual music festival.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress posted an IG Reel of herself dancing and vibing while rocking a brown crop top with dramatic sleeves that showed off her killer abs. She paired the look with a black bikini top, black ruffled shorts and black cowboy boots with rhinestones and a slight heel. As for her hair, she wore her locs in box braids that she styled in two pony tails and a half up, half down look.

“Lol idk what to even caption. I’m back at home now comfortable and ugly, happy Easter, I miss my family 😭,” she captioned the post. Check it out below. 
Of course, we’re not the only ones loving Keke’s Coachella style (and vibe) as many of the actress’s 10 million Instagram followers shared their stamps of approval. You look good,” one of her followers wrote while another commented with “That girl ❤,” and another wrote, “A whole vibe ❤ you look amazing.”
Indeed she does! What do you think about Keke’s look?

Keke Palmer Shows Off Her Killer Style At Coachella

