Reginae Carter Dishes On Confidence, Her New Fitness Line, And How She Deals With The Haters

Reginae Carter gives us the formula to loving yourself and ignoring the haters.

| 04.19.22
Reginae Carter’s confidence should be bottled up and sold to women everywhere. The 23-year-old daughter to rap legend and lyrical genius Lil Wayne and businesswoman Toya Johnson knows exactly who she is and doesn’t let negativity taint her journey. She’s taken that confidence, combined with determination, and developed a creative lane for herself that includes her new athleisure line I Fit In, her hit show Social Society, and her acting career that is steadily on the rise. 

We sat down with Carter to dish on her latest business ventures, how she handles the haters, and the inspiration behind her brand I Fit In. Check out our interview!

 

