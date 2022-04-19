Chance The Rapper Spent His 29th Birthday Giving Out 1,500 Free Meals In Chicago

GRAMMY-winning artist Chance The Rapper recently found his name was being fraudulently used in a scam that cost many people tens of thousands of dollars, but thankfully his latest headline is more on the side of positivity.
The Coloring Book emcee actually chose to give back for the occasion of his 29th birthday this past weekend, working with his non-profit organization SocialWorks to give out 1,500 meals to the community of Chicago.
In addition to tasty meals, those in attendance of Chance’s Holiday Meal Giveaway were also treated to free samples of his signature Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, “Mint Chocolate Chance.” The event went down on 8560 S. Cottage Grove in Chatham on Saturday, with families being able to drive up and receive a meal while also being entertained by music and a dancing mascot.
Chance also capped off his 29th birthday by posting a few photos of him as a toddler with mom and baby brother, fellow rapper Taylor Bennett. The kente cloth jr. shirt and matching hat that he’s rocking in one of the photos is all the proof you need to realize he was always destined to be a voice and support system for the people.
We’re glad that many Chicago families got the opportunity to get fed for free by way of the award-winning rapper, especially during the occasion of Easter weekend. Hopefully this initiative will extend into Chance’s future plans of humanitarianism, but he definitely gets our respect for kicking things off here.
Happy 29th birthday week, Chance The Rapper! To hear his latest musical efforts, check out the new single “Child Of God” below:
