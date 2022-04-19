Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chance The Rapper Spent His 29th Birthday Giving Out 1,500 Free Meals In Chicago

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

GRAMMY-winning artist Chance The Rapper recently found his name was being fraudulently used in a scam that cost many people tens of thousands of dollars, but thankfully his latest headline is more on the side of positivity.

The Coloring Book emcee actually chose to give back for the occasion of his 29th birthday this past weekend, working with his non-profit organization SocialWorks to give out 1,500 meals to the community of Chicago.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In addition to tasty meals, those in attendance of Chance’s Holiday Meal Giveaway were also treated to free samples of his signature Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, “Mint Chocolate Chance.” The event went down on 8560 S. Cottage Grove in Chatham on Saturday, with families being able to drive up and receive a meal while also being entertained by music and a dancing mascot.

Chance also capped off his 29th birthday by posting a few photos of him as a toddler with mom and baby brother, fellow rapper Taylor Bennett. The kente cloth jr. shirt and matching hat that he’s rocking in one of the photos is all the proof you need to realize he was always destined to be a voice and support system for the people.

 

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

We’re glad that many Chicago families got the opportunity to get fed for free by way of the award-winning rapper, especially during the occasion of Easter weekend. Hopefully this initiative will extend into Chance’s future plans of humanitarianism, but he definitely gets our respect for kicking things off here.

Happy 29th birthday week, Chance The Rapper! To hear his latest musical efforts, check out the new single “Child Of God” below:

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Black Twitter Slams Chance The Rapper For Suggesting Kanye West As Better President Than Biden

12 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Slams Chance The Rapper For Suggesting Kanye West As Better President Than Biden

Continue reading Black Twitter Slams Chance The Rapper For Suggesting Kanye West As Better President Than Biden

Black Twitter Slams Chance The Rapper For Suggesting Kanye West As Better President Than Biden

[caption id="attachment_3851351" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rich Fury / Getty[/caption] Chance the Rapper opened up the week by questioning whether Kanye West was a better presidential candidate than Joe Biden, and Black Twitter didn’t take too kindly to him mentioning the two in the same sentence. Despite missing the deadline for getting his name on ballots in many states, West announced that he’s running for president on the Fourth of July. This week, Kanye released a new song tentatively called “DONDA” named after West’s deceased mother Donda West. He tweeted out an accompanying music video for the song and wrote, “In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday. My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics This song is called DONDA.” Apparently, Chance was super impressed by the footage because he retweeted the video, writing, “And yall out here tryna convince me to vote for Biden. Smfh.” https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/1282666845355614209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1282666845355614209%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.complex.com%2F   Of course, someone’s creative output doesn’t mean they’ll be a good president, but Chance kept pushing the idea further that Kanye could be a worthy candidate to Biden. First he posed the question: “Are u more pro biden or anti ye and why? I get that you’ll want to reply that you’re just tryna “get trump out” but in this hypothetical scenario where you’re replacing Trump, can someone explain why Joe Biden would be better??” https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/1282674949686210560   Then, in another tweet, he wrote: “I finally got the answer now. I understand. Yall trust Biden more than yall trust Ye. I think I understand why, I just don’t feel the same way.” https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/1282678253086482441   Almost immediately, Black leaders tried to call Chance in for insinuating that West would be a better president than Biden. Writer and political commentator, Keith Boykin replied to Chance, writing, “Do your research, Chance. Kanye has already missed the deadline to appear on the ballot in several states. Even if he were the best candidate, which he is not, there is zero chance that he can be elected. Zero. Every tweet you post supporting Kanye only supports Trump.” https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1282678905112072193   The damage, however, had already been done. Many people slammed Chance for bringing up West as a viable presidential candidate, calling it a distraction for an extremely important presidential race against Donald Trump. “Kanye is an opinionated person and a successful businessman with zero political experience, who proudly says he doesn’t read or take advice. That’s basically a description of Trump – and as we’ve seen with Trump, those aren’t qualities that make someone worthy of being president,” tweeted writer William Ketchum III. https://twitter.com/WEKetchum/status/1282711804385398785     Kanye has also made outrageous and inflammatory comments similar to Trump. In an interview with Forbes, for example, West made it clear that he’s anti-choice by saying, “Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work.” Nia Martin-Robinson, the director of Black Leadership and Engagement at Planned Parenthood, responded to West, saying, “Black women are free to make our own decisions about our bodies and pregnancies, and want and deserve to have access to the best medical care available. Any insinuation that abortion is Black genocide is offensive and infantilizing.” Despite Kanye’s lack of research, policy proposals and other attributes necessary to be president, Chance still tried to challenge people on the idea of Yeezy as president. “I also always felt a way about people using the word ‘presidential,'” he later tweeted. “Like a nigga acting or not acting presidential. Was Andrew Jackson acting presidential??” https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/1282693188332015617   Chance also tried to divert the discussion to other topics such as the killing of Fred Hampton, reparations and prison abolition. However, it didn’t work. People were still mad at his Kanye and Joe Biden comments. When Chance asked how do people “feel about prison abolition and universal basic housing,” one user replied, “why are you asking us and not Kanye?” https://twitter.com/nileriverr/status/1282708470828064768   You can check out more reactions to Chance’s tweets below.

Chance The Rapper Spent His 29th Birthday Giving Out 1,500 Free Meals In Chicago  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 8 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 1 year ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 2 years ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close