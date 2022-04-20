The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Tupac's Murderer To Be Arrested 25 Years Later! [WATCH]

Maybe finally the Tupac murder mystery will finally come to an end.  For 25 years, the murder of the 90s rapper has remained unsolved but Keefe D, the former Crip, spoke in a recent interview about his involvement with the murder.

“Let’s put it this way, I bet Keefe D [has] been having the runs for the last two weeks,” Reggie Wright said in an interview about Keefe D’s involvement. “Because yeah, they are knocking on doors and there’s some activity.”

Da Brat shared details about this and Will Smith’s book sales raising in numbers.

[caption id="attachment_9582656" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Archive Photos / Getty[/caption] Tupac Shakur’s legacy as a rapper, spokesman for the voiceless, and more have only grown in the near 25 years since his tragic murder in 1996. As the world celebrates his birthday, the reality that he’s been gone longer than he was alive grows even larger. There have been numerous books, movies, documentaries, and more dedicated to the life of Shakur. In this current moment, where Black men and women and children are once again demanding that their humanity be heard and understood, it’s his voice that is ringing loud from street corner to street corner. Pac’s life, as complicated as it was, still spoke to the rage of young Black men and women who dealt with police brutality, the conditions of living in designated ghettos, and more. Take a trip down memory lane from 1993’s Strictly 4 My N.I.G.G.A.Z to Pac’s Greatest Hits and see a glimpse into five of the most heard and known Pac songs of protest. RELATED NEWS: I’m The New Tupac! A List Of Artists Who’ve Compared Themselves To The Late Rapper Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics To His Employees Tupac Shakur Filed For Unemployment In Kentucky

Hot Spot: Tupac’s Murderer To Be Arrested 25 Years Later! [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

