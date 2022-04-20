Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Lizzo Shows Off Her Yitty Shapewear During A Promo Tour At SirusXM

She's serving body, ody, ody!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Lizzo Visits The SiriusXM Studios In New York City

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Lizzo knows a thing or two about marketing. The singer and host of the Amazon series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, continued her promo run in items from her shapewear brand, Yitty. The About Damn Time singer wore black tights, a matching crop top, and $1,410 Prada Thunder Cloudburst sneakers.

Lizzo Visits The SiriusXM Studios In New York City

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

She’s serving body, ody, ody!

The award-winning singer has lots to talk about lately, especially since she announced her new album Special drops on July 15th. Between the music, Yitty brand launch, and her Amazon show, our girl has a lot of great things going on.

This past Saturday, Lizzo served as a guest host on SNL, where she graced the stage with a performance.

In a post to Instagram the singer wrote, “TO THE INCREDIBLE CAST AND CREW OF @nbcsnl …. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 I will never forget this experience! Thanks for the memories, falling on the floor laughing with Aidy & Bowen during camera blocking… crying laughing at Farmaid Iguana (without guitar😭)…. Dinner w/ Lorne… “den dada dey” y’all do what no one in the world can do— and I respect the hell out of y’all. TWO STANDING OVATIONS😱😱😱?!?! I’m still on a high. — SEE YALL SOON (I’m tryna get a jacket 😉)”

Clearly Lizzo is just getting started!

DON’T MISS…

Lizzo’s Shapewear Brand Yitty Was Five Years In The Making

Lizzo Dances In The Street In Celebration Of The Premiere Of ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

Lizzo Talks Being A ‘Body Icon’ In People’s Women Changing the World Issue

Watch The Trailer For Lizzo’s New Dance Competition Series ‘Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’

 

Lizzo Shows Off Her Yitty Shapewear During A Promo Tour At SirusXM  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 8 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 12 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 1 year ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 1 year ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 1 year ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 2 years ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close