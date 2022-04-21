Arts & Entertainment
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Rumor Mill’ | Episode 64

Lore’l and Eva are back undressing rumors and the biggest trending topics of the week. We know A$AP Rocky didn’t cheat on our girl Rihanna! Plus, Cardi B shares her beautiful family, while the ladies talk about their experiences with blended families. Coachella Weekend 1 looked lit and there were so many great moments to discuss.

How do you balance friendship and your boo? If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast.

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to  www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Mother’s Day is coming! Head to  Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s top picks for Spring including pastels.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Rumor Mill’ | Episode 64  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

