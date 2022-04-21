Janelle Monae Promotes Her New Book ‘The Memory Librarian’ In A Chic Latex Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When Janelle Monae first stepped on the scene, wearing black, white, and red was her fashion motif. As she evolved as an artist and fashionista, she stepped outside of the box and added bold colors, complex textures, and fun patterns to her wardrobe. During a discussion of her new book, “The Memory Librarian,” at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Monae returned to her signature black, white, and red tradition.

The author looked radiant in a white latex Dead Lotus Couture mini dress with black trim around the wrists and collar. She partnered the look with fishnet stockings, a black hat with no brim, a black and white overcoat, and black Christian Louboutin maryjane heels. Monae rocked her signature red lips that matched the collar of her dress.

Monae made a few stops during her press tour, including a visit to The Daily Show and CBS Mornings. The next stop on her promo tour included a trip to Atlanta, where the author and actress shared another look from Dead Lotus Couture.

The all-white latex bodysuit featured a white hood that fit Monae’s face like a glove. She completed the look with matching boots and black sunglasses. It’s giving futuristic badass, and we’re here for it. What do you think? Do you love Monae’s press-run outfits?

