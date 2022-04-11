Ohio
Vote for Joy to Win a Stellar Award for Station of the Year

WJYD 2022 Stellar Award

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR JOY

Joy 107.1 is a candidate for a 2022 Stellar Award!  What a blessing it is and we’ve made it to the first round voting phase to bring home the win for Radio Station of the Year in the large market category!

But we need your help with a vote!  Help make Joy 107.1 a winner at the 36th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards vote for us today!

