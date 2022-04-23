LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Chloe Bailey was spotted rocking an all-black everything look recently and it’s safe to say… we’re obsessed!

For the fashionable ensemble,the beauty was spotted on the scene rocking an all-black Burberry look which included a black pencil skirt dress that featured dramatic sleeves. The “Have Mercy” singer paired the look with lace gloves which she rocked on her hands, black pumps, a black hat with Burberry’s signature B on the front and added a dark black lip to make the entire look pop.

The beauty wore the look to an event hosted by the fashion powerhouseand certainly looked the part ad she was dressed in designer from head to toe.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old shared a few photos of her extravagant look, posting a photo set with the caption, “i fell in love with an emo girl @burberry,”nodding to her all-black, emo look. Check it out below.

Of course, we’re not the only ones OBSESSED with this look as many of Chloe’s millions of Instagram followers flooded the fashionable post with their stamps of approval. “You don’t miss!” one of the beauty’s 4 million Instagram followers commented while another wrote, “BEEN in love ” while her good friend and fellow songstress, Teyana Taylor was speechless and simply left a plethora of heart eye emojis, typing, “ ” under the look.

Would you rock this look?

Chloe Bailey Is Our Fashion Goals In All-Black Burberry Fit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com