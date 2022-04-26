Study Shows More American Teens Carry Guns

A new federal study has found a sharp increase in affluent white minors who say they carry a handgun or have carried one before. It also revealed a decline in Black and Native American minors who say the same. Now, before we get into the study—y’all already know what the moral to this story is. A federal study is highlighting white privilege and the inaccuracies in Black stereotypes.

According to U.S. News, researchers for an annual U.S. federal survey asked teenagers across America about various health-related topics, including the number of times they carried a handgun in the past year. The study, which was published in Pediatrics Tuesday, surveyed more than 297,000 teenagers who were also surveyed between 2002 and 2019.

From U.S. News:

The researchers tracked handgun carriage among 12- to 17-year-olds between 2002 and 2019. At the outset, 3.3% said they’d carried a handgun at least once in the past year. By 2019, that had grown to 4.6%.

But the trends were not uniform: White teenagers reported the biggest increase in handgun carriage, while the rate declined among Black and Native American kids, and held fairly steady among Hispanic teens.

So, more white kids are walking around with firearms they shouldn’t be carrying while it’s those scary young minorities that have white America clutching its purse, huh? Shocking.

The study also revealed a reversal in whose kids are carrying guns in relation to family income. In 2002, the annual study showed that minors from low-income families were more likely to be carrying handguns but by 2019, it was kids from wealthier families that reported carrying them more.

More from U.S. News:

Among white kids, the rate of handgun carriage rose from 3.1% to 5.3% over time. In contrast, it fell from 4% to 3.2% among Black teens, and from 6.8% to 4.4% among Native Americans.

Clear differences emerged along income lines, as well — with kids from the wealthiest families showing a near-doubling in the rate of handgun carriage. Among those teens, from households making over $75,000 a year, the carriage rate rose from 2.6% to 5.1%.