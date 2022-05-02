Malik Yoba Opens Up About His Quadruple Bypass Surgery With D.L. Hughley [LISTEN]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Actor and humanitarian Malik Yoba called into the D.L. Hughley Show to discuss an important health issue that runs rampant among the Black community, which is heart disease.

Just because people are eating healthy and working out, that doesn’t mean there may not be a blockage in the arteries, and that is exactly what happened to the 54-year-old actor, which lead to his quadruple bypass.

Malik also explains what he is doing now to advocate for Black health and details about an upcoming event taking place at Riverside Church in New York.

Listen to the full interview with Malik and D.L. Hughley and be sure to keep a check on both your physical and mental health on a regular basis, even if you think you’re living a healthy lifestyle!

