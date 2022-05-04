Ray J Says Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Leak Was Orchestrated By Kris Jenner

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s become almost part of world history at this point to discuss the now-infamous celebrity sex tape that Ray J and Kim Kardashian made sometime around 2002 that eventually was leaked in 2007. Even 15 years later, the Vivid Entertainment-produced Kim Kardashian, Superstar still managed to make headlines by appearing as a subplot in a recent episode of Kim’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians.

However, Ray J recently felt like it was time to let the truth be known and burst the bubble on a lie that many of us have believed for a decade-and-a-half now: the tape in question never leaked, but was actually a concocted plan between himself, Kim and her momager, Kris Jenner.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Ray J made the surprising revelation during a recent tell-all interview with Daily Mail. In the very extensive report, which even includes screenshots to back up his claims, the Love & Hip Hop star makes it very clear that he’s never in his life leaked a sex tape of any kind. On how Kim K Superstar became public in the first place, he says it was “released like an album” with the SKIMS CEO holding on to the only copy in a Nike shoebox along with even more explicit content they created together. He didn’t even have the luxury of ever having a copy himself as he tells it, instead holding on to pictures, texts and small video clips she sent him between 2002 and 2009.

His breaking point came when the aforementioned episode aired with Kim showing worry that Ray J might have an unauthorized sex clip without her consent of him “sticking a dildo in her a**” as she eloquently put it. The comment made him feel like she was painting him as a predator, as he told Daily Mail.

More from the exclusive interview below:

“Ray J, now 41, told DailyMail.com putting out the video was his idea and he suggested it to Kim after they saw how Paris Hilton’s profile was boosted when the film she made with poker player Rick Saloman was leaked.

But while Kim claims she didn’t want to do it, Ray J says the now 41-year-old embraced the idea and enlisted her mother Kris Jenner to organize its release via Vivid Entertainment – a process he had little to do with.

The eventual contract, which was signed by both Ray J and Kim, was for three videos including two sex tapes, one made at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and one created in Santa Barbara, and a third tape that is listed as an intro to the Cabo footage.

Only one tape – the video shot in Cabo – was ever released and dad-of-two Ray J told DailyMail.com that all of the intimate tapes were kept at Kim’s house in a shoe box under her bed.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Although he was a willing participant at the time, Ray says he now regrets ever agreeing to release it and that everything actually has made him feel like ending his own life. “I felt suicidal because when you know something’s real and it’s true and you’re watching a whole family create an empire from a lie they’ve created, it’s heartbreaking and disrespectful to all the entertainers who have been honest and true to their craft,” he expressed candidly to Daily Mail, going on to add, “As a black man living and working in America, it’s hard to get up every day and look out at the water or look at my family and know that they think something about you when you know it’s 1,000 per cent the other way. How do you live like that?”

Head over to Daily Mail for the full interview that gets extremely detailed, and let us know if this new information makes your opinion change on him, Kim and/or the Kardashian family in general.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ray J Says Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Leak Was Orchestrated By Kris Jenner was originally published on blackamericaweb.com