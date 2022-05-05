JoMarie Payton Says Jaleel White Tried To Fight Her On The Set Of ‘Family Matters’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Given enough seasons, table reads and long hours on set, the stars of fictional TV families will oftentimes build a real-life blood bond. That recently proved to be true for Family Matters actress JoMarie Payton, who vowed to only do a reboot of the beloved family sitcom if her criminally-abandoned TV daughter Judy Winslow returns.

However, we also know that families fight as well, which also somehow relates to the Harriet Winslow actress. She recently made a surprising claim that Jaleel White, otherwise known as fan-favorite Steve Urkel, actually tried to fight her during the show’s final season.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The incident in question happened during the Season 9 episode “Original Gangsta Dawg” (seen above), as Payton told Entertainment Tonight for their “Iconic TV Moms” segment. She went on to give details on how things almost came to blows between the then-47-year-old actress and her then-21-year-old male costar, stating, “There was something that he wanted to do, and I said, ‘We can’t do that; [Broadcast] Standards and Practices is not gonna let that pass.’ He was so mad — he started kicking and screaming and stuff.”

She adds that after she decided to walk off, she heard him say something that she later got clarification on from actor Darius McCrary, otherwise known as her TV son, Eddie Winslow. “She must want a melee,” McCrary confirmed to Payton, to which she responded, “What’s a melee?” After realizing that he meant an actual fight, she immediately got into war mode, stating, “I turned around and said, ‘You want a fight?!’ Darius grabbed me — I was gonna whip his behind! I was going to Whip. His. Behind!”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Last year on his episode of UNCENSORED, Jaleel himself said that he was “not welcome to the cast at all” since his character was only supposed to be in a few episodes; Urkel eventually grew beyond the show itself to become a cultural icon of the 1990s. JoMarie Payton seemed to respond to that claim in her new interview with ET, telling correspondent Rachel Smith, “He needs to get over whatever it is that’s biting him,” also adding, “He didn’t have the etiquette that maybe I and some others had.”

Trying to fight someone twice your age, and a woman that, definitely isn’t on the proper side of etiquette if you ask us.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

JoMarie Payton Says Jaleel White Tried To Fight Her On The Set Of ‘Family Matters’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com