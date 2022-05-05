Megan Thee Stallion And Tracee Ellis Ross Stunned In The Same Bottega Veneta Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We are not surprised that Megan Thee Stallion and Tracee Ellis Ross rocked the same outfit because both of these ladies have impeccable taste! The Plan B rapper and the Blackish actress flexed their sculpted bodies in an electric blue Bottega Veneta mini dress, and they definitely brought the garment to life!

The strapless frock featured much personality, and oh, how we wish it were in our closets. Its stretchy material snuggly fit the body and was adorned with a bundle of folded fringe on each side of the hips giving it major drama.

Megan Thee Stallion let her dress do the talking and kept the rest of her ensemble simple. She sported her Bottega number with matching nails, lavish drop earrings, bejeweled rings, and sparking bracelets. Her hair was swooped up into a top ‘do, giving her a look of elegance. Ross leaned towards the daring side of fashion and jazzed her dress up with a black leather trench coat and black leather thigh-high boots. Her hair was pulled back off her face, and she accessorized the look with green sunglasses, a matching blue Bottega Venta bag, and gold and brown jewelry.

You know what they say – “great ‘fashion’ minds think alike,” and both of these queens made the right decision by wearing this dress.

