A Woman Who Was Pronounced Dead ‘Wakes Up’ During Her Funeral

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Imagine being at a funeral, helping to carry the casket of a deceased loved one, when you suddenly hear a strange scratch coming from inside the coffin.

Then imagine being the one stuck inside.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca, from Peru, was set to be buried on April 26th. Mourners assisting with the proceedings lowered the coffin after Callaca started scraping at the wood from inside the casket. They opened it and saw her sweating profusely and struggling to breathe.

Rosa Isabel was found alive just moments before she was actually buried.

Callaca was in a car accident on the north coast of Peru. The crash claimed the life of her brother-in-law and left her three nephews with serious injuries.

Cemetery Caretaker Juan Segundo Cajo said, “She opened her eyes and was sweating. I immediately went to my office and called the police.”

She was taken to the local hospital but unfortunately died several hours later. Her family is reportedly looking for answers to this bizarre situation. Police have begun their investigation, with a particular interest in the original hospital that pronounced her dead in the first place.

The Latest:

Twitter Compares Kevin Samuels To Christian Toby Obumseli

Christian Walker Mocks Pro-Choice Women

Racism And Fear Are Forcing More Black Women To Give Birth Outside Of Hospitals

Chris Paul Welcomes Dallas Mavericks’ Fan To A Fade For Allegedly Putting Hands On His Mother & Wife

Cincinnati: Three People Shot In Elm Wood

Police Union Praises Cop Who Injured Daunte Wright's Mom

Anthony Anderson: Graduates From Howard University

Peep The Latest Teaser Trailer To ‘Game Of Thrones: House of The Dragon’

Abortion rights rally at Ohio Statehouse

Ohio reports 11,013 new COVID-19 cases, fifth straight weekly increase

A Woman Who Was Pronounced Dead ‘Wakes Up’ During Her Funeral was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com