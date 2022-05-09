Bobby Brown To Release The Juiciest Documentary, Talks Being A Sex Addict & Relationship With Janet Jackson

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Bobby Brown says that he’s set to release the juiciest documentary about his life you’ve ever seen. The Biography: Bobby Brown will air on A&E later this month where he will apparently discuss his sex addiction, troubled upbringing, his crush on Janet Jackson, and sleeping with Madonna.

Of course, he will also share his journey with Whitney Houston and his journey to fame with the R&B group, New Edition. Are you excited to see this film?

