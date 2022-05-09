Gabrielle Union Slays In A Sparkly Fendi By Versace Dress

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her Fendi by Versace look and it’s everything!

In a short IG Reel, the actress showed off the iconic collaboration between the two fashion houses and we can’t get enough of the fashionable ensemble! The sparkly dress features Fendi’s signature F print throughout with Versace’s signature pattern on the dress’s straps. The dress also featured cut out slides that were only held together by a gold chain and was accented with pink ruffles at the dress’s hem.

The beauty paired the look with platform heels, dangly gold earrings, and a small gold clutch purse. As for her hair, the wife and mama rocked her locs in slicked back bun that was parted down the middle.

The sly pit check at the end is the chef’s kiss @versace #Fendace “When Mama Got Needs TooThe sly pit check at the end is the chef’s kiss #FendiByVersace, ” the beauty captioned the fashionable video. Check it out below.

“I love this ,” Gabrielle’s friend and fellow actress Lala Anthony commented on the fashionable post while another one of the beauty’s millions of Instagram followers followed up with, “Excuse tf outta me ” and another wrote, “Ok you understand the assignment .”

We’re loving this collab between the two fashion houses and loving the look on Gabrielle Union even more!

