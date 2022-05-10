LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The gworls are eating the Fendi x Versace collab up and the latest celebrity to give us a fashionable slay in the iconic collaboration is none other than the beautiful Halle Bailey, who took to Instagram to show off her ensemble and it was everything!

The soulful singer took to the platform to share photos of herself donning a look from the fashion powerhouses’ recent collab and we can’t stop thinking about the iconic look. In one post, the beauty donned an oversized gold silk blouse from the collab that she wore off the shoulder. She accessorized the look with a black handbag and wore her locs in a curly up ‘do that looked absolutely stunning on her. And for her second look, she wore a brown dress with gold detailing on the sides that fit the beauty like a glove. She traded in her curly up ‘do for a full curly look and similar to the first post, carried her black handbag to match.

” the beauty simply captioned the post for her 2.7 million Instagram followers. Check it out below. “fendixversace” the beauty simply captioned the post for her 2.7 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

“Bigger than a supermodel,” one of the beauty’s millions of Instagram followers commented underneath the fashionable picture while another wrote, “ Yassssss .” Halle’s big sis and group member Chloe even chimed in on the fashionable slay, commenting, “ ” while praising her sister for the hot look. Yassssss.” Halle’s big sis and group member Chloe even chimed in on the fashionable slay, commenting, “” while praising her sister for the hot look.

Halle Bailey Gives Us A Fashion Moment In Fendi x Versace Ensemble was originally published on hellobeautiful.com