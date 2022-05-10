Mo’Nique Joins The Cast Of ‘BMF’ For Season 2 As ‘Goldie’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Looks like the next season of the hit Starz drama, BMF has just got an upgrade as it was announced that comedian Mo’Nique will join the cast as a recurring character!

The Academy Award-winning actress will portray the character Goldie, a sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner that is said to have swag and street smarts. According got Deadline, Mo’Nique’s character “forms an alliance with the Flenory brothers which will help fuel their migration from Detroit to Atlanta. A fierce protector of her dancers and the people in her world, Goldie isn’t afraid to take care of business, no matter what the cost.”

BMF creator and executive, 50 Cent, took to Instagram to share the news of Mo’Nique joining the cast, posting a video of the actress in full character with the caption, “Guess who i got in BMF this season GOLDIE ! GLG GreenLightGang I don’t miss,THE UNDER DOG’s BACK ON TOP.@therealmoworldwide”

Check it out below.

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers in the late 1980s from southwest Detroit who gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Will you watch Mo’Nique’s big debut as Goldie in season two?

