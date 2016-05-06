Donald Trump Loves Hispanics In Celebration Of Cinco De Mayo

Donald Trump, the “officially” crowned Republican front-runner, decided to take a Facebook picture in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Donald, who’s been selling the idea of building a wall between Mexico and the U.S., might have been trying to get a few brownie points as he gets closer to the election season. The caption reads:

“Happy Cinco de Mayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!”

His comment section wasn’t nearly as accepting of this photo though. Folks saw through his attempt and even gave “The Donald” a brief history lesson.

Others doubted the authenticity of where he was eating.

For the record: Trump Grill doesn't serve taco bowls, it's the special at Trump Cafe (different restaurant) today. https://t.co/M65PgRwTbP — andrew kaczynski (@BuzzFeedAndrew) May 5, 2016

Unfortunately, his publicity stunt might have worked for some as there was definitely an increase in activity at the restaurant.

“Requests for the Taco Bowl went through the roof after Trump posted the photo, Christopher Devine, the executive chef and general manager of Trump Tower Grill, told PEOPLE. The dish features a deep-fried tortilla shell filled with seasoned ground beef and chopped lettuce, and topped with chopped tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.”

It seems like no matter how many stumbles he walks himself into, he comes out on the other side with a win. It’ll be interesting to see if any of these mistakes catch up to him in the general election.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO: Getty, Facebook, Twitter

