CLOSE
Features
Home

Donald Trump Loves Hispanics In Celebration Of Cinco De Mayo

Donald Trump decided to take a Facebook picture in celebration of Cinco De Mayo but people weren't buying it.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Donald Trump, the “officially” crowned Republican front-runner, decided to take a Facebook picture in celebration of Cinco de Mayo. Donald, who’s been selling the idea of building a wall between Mexico and the U.S., might have been trying to get a few brownie points as he gets closer to the election season. The caption reads:

Happy Cinco de Mayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics!”

His comment section wasn’t nearly as accepting of this photo though. Folks saw through his attempt and even gave “The Donald” a brief history lesson.

Others doubted the authenticity of where he was eating.

Unfortunately, his publicity stunt might have worked for some as there was definitely an increase in activity at the restaurant.

“Requests for the Taco Bowl went through the roof after Trump posted the photo, Christopher Devine, the executive chef and general manager of Trump Tower Grill, told PEOPLE. The dish features a deep-fried tortilla shell filled with seasoned ground beef and chopped lettuce, and topped with chopped tomatoes, grated cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo.”

It seems like no matter how many stumbles he walks himself into, he comes out on the other side with a win. It’ll be interesting to see if any of these mistakes catch up to him in the general election.

SOURCE: PEOPLE | PHOTO: Getty, Facebook, Twitter

In The Wake Of Donald Trump Clenching The GOP Nomination, The Only Donalds We Acknowledge Are…

11 photos Launch gallery

In The Wake Of Donald Trump Clenching The GOP Nomination, The Only Donalds We Acknowledge Are…

Continue reading In The Wake Of Donald Trump Clenching The GOP Nomination, The Only Donalds We Acknowledge Are…

In The Wake Of Donald Trump Clenching The GOP Nomination, The Only Donalds We Acknowledge Are…

 

Donald Trump Loves Hispanics In Celebration Of Cinco De Mayo was originally published on globalgrind.com

2016 presidential race , Cinco de Mayo , Donald Trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close