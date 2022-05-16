“You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva” Keyshia Cole Gets Rumored Boo, Antonio Brown’s Name Tatted On Her Back

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It looks like Keyshia Cole and Antonio Brown are booed up after AB posted a video of the R&B singer with his initials stamped on her back.

Cole recently also shared on Instagram Stories pictures of the two hanging out and writing that she “Mss him! A lot.”

The speculation around these two has been circulating for a while, but AB shared a video insinuating that they’re official. The football player shared a video of a woman with “AB” tatted on her lower back. Allegedly he first posted the clip back in April without confirming it was Cole, but he decided to reshare it recently with the caption, “You Ain’t Pimpin Until You Hit An RnB Diva FreeAgent #KeepPimpin.”

Fans put two and two together.

