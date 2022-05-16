Buffalo Mass Shooter, Payton S. Gendron Threatened To Shoot Up His High School Last Year [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mass shootings are getting out of control.

Payton S. Gendron, the Buffalo mass shooter apparently has been very violent in his past. It is reported that the 18-year-old actually threatened to shoot up his high school last year and was put on mental health watch. Currently, he is now on suicide watch after pleading not guilty to the mass murder at Tops supermarket.

There was. also another shooting in California, Eva has more on this story in the Front Page News.

Buffalo Mass Shooter, Payton S. Gendron Threatened To Shoot Up His High School Last Year