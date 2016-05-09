CLOSE
Lauryn Hill Arrives to ATL Show 2 Hours Late, Guess the Outcome…

2015 BET Experience - The Roots Present Dilla With Erykah Badu

Source: Leon Bennett/BET / Getty

Lauryn Hill is facing a lot of criticism, online, after arriving to her live performance two hours late.

The grammy-award winning artist arrived to her Atlanta performance at 10:20 pm, when the show was supposed to start at 8:00 pm. Her performance lasted only 40 minutes, when the venue cut off her microphone due to their strict 11pm curfew.

Hill issued an apology on her Facebook page, saying that “The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others”.

But Twitter WASN’T HAVING IT. Here’s what some people said…..

Atlanta , Lauryn Hill

