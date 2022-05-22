Marlo Hampton Keeps It Cute In All Peach Ensemble

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Marlo Hampton was recently spotted out rocking an all peach ensemble that was everything!

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her look which instantly gave us fashion envy and more. For her look, the Reak Housewives of Atlanta star rocked a furry peach dress which featured a marching hat. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, only rocking a few gold bracelets and earrings to set the entire look off.

“The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever. Last weekend was so much fun in Miami thanks for hosting me @thebetsyhotel , ,” she captioned the Instagram photo set. Check it out below.

Many of Marlo’s Instagram followers were loving the look just as much as we were and took to Instagram to flood her comment section with their stamps of approval. “I love how natural your beauty is. Even without filters, it is outstanding. ,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “Always Beautiful .”

We’re just loving the look on the fashionista!

