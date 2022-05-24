Sabrina and Idris Elba have been giving us fashion goals a lot lately while spending time in Cannes.
Earlier today, the gorgeous couple was spotted on the carpet at the Three Thousand Years of Lounging after party held in Cannes. Both Sabrina and her hubby Idris were dripped in navy Laquan Smith ensembles with Sabrina rocking a super sexy navy maxi dress with a deep v plunging necking and Idris complementing his beautiful wife in a navy suit by the same designer.
Sabrina took to Instagram to show off her fashionable fit, posting a photo of herself alongside her handsome hubby as they posed on the carpet for the fashionable night. The beauty simply captioned the IG photo set with a blue heart, ideally to coincide with her blue ensemble for the evening. Check it out below.
Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Fashion Goals In Matching Laquan Smith Ensembles was originally published on hellobeautiful.com