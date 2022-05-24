LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West is back on Instagram after being banned.

On his first day back he promoted McDonald’s as one of his posts.

He put up a picture of a burger in the shape of a square that had the brand’s logo of an “M” on top of the bun with the words “Next week it’s the fries” displayed below the image.

West’s social media account has been completely erased, though he previously used the platform to target the mother of his children’s new flame after they first linked up last year amid the former couple’s divorce woes. (LoveBScott)