Ciara took to Instagram to show off her dance moves in a little black dress that we love!

Taking to the social platform, the beauty rocked a sexy long sleeved cut out PatBO dress from the brand’s SS ’22 collection. The dress featured fringe detailing and cut out sides and back to show off a little skin. The songstress paired the look with a diamond necklace and wore her hair in a half up, half down style as she dance in front of the camera to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time.”

“Give ‘em Sass and Joy ONLY! @lizzobeeating #ItsAboutDamnTime,” she captioned the short video. check it out below.

Ciara’s followers were loving this look just as much as we were and took to the comment section to share their stamps of approval. “I love this dress ,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “She soooo cute,” and another commented, “Ci, been serving all the lewks lately.” Indeed she has!

Beauties, what do you think about Ci Ci’s dress? Would you rock it?

Ciara Shows Off Her Dance Moves In A PatBO SS ’22 Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com