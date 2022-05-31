LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The sneaker community was abuzz when word leaked that an Air Jordan 4 with a “Nike SB” logo on the heel tab is set to drop and truth be told, we’re lowkey hype about it.

Hypebeast is reporting that the collaboration kicks is in the works with 2023 as the targeted release year and recent rumors have it that the colorway will resemble the “Black Cat” Air Jordan 4’s that dropped in 2020.

The rumored collaboration follows the release of the Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 High and Low back in 2019 to celebrate AJ1s place in the history of skateboarding culture. Back in 2014, Nike SB and Jordan Brand also released an Air Jordan 1 High release with skateboarder Lance Mountain.

Judging from Nike’s previous highly anticipated releases these will be limited to less than 100,000 pairs for the millions of sneaker heads who will want a pair and will be released via raffle or exclusive access. On the bright side there’ll probably be millions of pairs of Air Jordan “6 Rings” available just in case y’all whiff on these. Something’s better than nothing, right?

Are y’all looking forward to a “Nike SB” Air Jordan 4 or are y’all burnt out with all the Jordan colorways that’ve been dropping for the past few years? Let us know in the comment section below.

L’s On Deck: The Air Jordan 4 To Get A “Nike SB” Remix Treatment was originally published on hiphopwired.com