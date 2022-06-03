LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Miracle Watts welcomed us to the Pank last night at STARZ’s P-Valley Season two premiere in Los Angeles, California. The mother-to-be showed off her adorable baby bump in a custom Andre Emery gown that comfortably cradled her bundle of joy.

Watts looked like a modern-day fairy in the chiffon dress, which featured a thigh-high slit, sweetheart neckline, and emerald green tulle at the hemline. She completed the look with strappy sandals and matching green nails.

Watts will exercise her acting chops on season two of P-Valley, alongside her boyfriend and father of her baby, Tyler Lepley.

Source: Michael Kovac / GettyThe cast showed up and showed out in the most colorful way possible. From the bold florals worn by Shannon Thorton to J. Alphonse Nicholson’s periwinkle suit, the group served spring fashion on a hot pink platter.

I don’t know about you, but I am looking forward to the season two premiere of P Valley. Season one left is with the ultimate cliffhanger, and I’m eager to indulge in the latest plots written by creative genius Katori Hall.

You can catch Miracle Watts, Shannon Thornton, Brandee Evans, Tyler Lepley, J Alphonse Nicholson, Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, and Skyler Joy wreak havoc in Chucalissa tonight at 9pm on Starz. Will you be watching?

Miracle Watts Shows Off Her Adorable Baby Bump At The LA Premiere Of ‘P-Valley’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com