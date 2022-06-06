Gunmen Kill Worshippers In Southwest Nigeria Church Mass Shooting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Gun violence is a plague not only in the United States, but across the globe. On Sunday (June 5), gunmen killed dozens of people in a church attack in Southwest Nigeria in the city of Owo.

According to the Associated Press, the shooters opened fire on worshippers in a Catholic church, while there were also gunmen waiting outside.

At least 50 people including children were killed in the attack, according to a state lawmaker from the area. No one has claimed responsibility for the massacre, and local authorities said the gunmen had evaded capture.

While northern Nigeria has battled an Islamic insurgency for more than 13 years, Ondo state has long been considered one of the most peaceful states in the country.

Worshippers were attending Pentecost Sunday Mass when gunfire erupted at the St. Francis Catholic Church in Ondo state. Bishop Jude Arogundade of the Ondo Diocese said there were gunmen inside the church but also other gunmen outside who then killed churchgoers fleeing in terror.

“I am deeply saddened by the unprovoked attack and killing of innocent people of Owo, worshiping at the St. Francis Catholic Church, today,” said Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu via a statement on Twitter. “The vile & satanic attack is a calculated assault on the peace-loving people of Owo Kingdom who have enjoyed relative peace over the years.”

Various report say the death total is at least 28 people.

This story is developing.

