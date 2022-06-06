LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Instagram to show off her fashionable Yitty ensembles in a June haul and after seeing the beauty model them off, we can’t wait to get our hands on a few fits!

Taking to the platform, the “Truth Hurts” songstress modeled different looks from the brand including a pink leopard two piece set, colorful leggings, oversized t-shirts, matching sports bras, neon colored leggings and more.

“HERES THE JUNE DROP HAUL U HOES BEEN WAITIN 4! @yitty,” she captioned the IG video. Check it out below!

She then followed up with another haul, this time captioning the video, “WINE & @YITTY I GOT THE ANSWERS, SWAY!!! NEW DROP AVAILABLE ON YITTY.COM”

Yitty, Lizzo’s childhood nickname, is a size-inclusive, everyday-wear brand based on the main things she stands for; self-love and extreme self-confidence. The new athleisure collection consists of full-length catsuits, biker shorts, thong bodysuits, shaping bandeaus, sports bras, and leggings, with each piece offers a level two compression and comes in popping colors and eye-catching prints. Not only is the collection comfortable, but it’s also affordable and conforms to every shape, and we can’t wait to get our hands on a few fits!

DON’T MISS…

12 Times Lizzo Showed Up Fashionable And Unapologetic

Sports Illustrated x Forever 21 Collaborate On Size-Inclusive Swimsuit Collection

Indya Moore Collaborates With Tommy Hilfiger On A Gender Fluid, Size-Inclusive Capsule Collection

Liberté Founder Amber Tolliver Reshaped The Bra Manufacturing Industry By Creating A Size-Inclusive Lingerie Brand

Lizzo Shows Off Her Fashionable Yitty Fits In A June Haul On Instagram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com