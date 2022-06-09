LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Missy Elliot and Janet Jackson recently linked up and gave us the melanin moment we never knew we needed, and we’re swooning!

According to Missy’s Twitter, the two legends linked after Missy told Janet that she missed her, and Janet then booked a flight from London to see her good friend Missy and hang with her for two days! The moment was captured on camera and shared across Missy’s social media pages as the ladies posed for the cameras and deepened their sisterly bond.

“This is what 24 years oSistaHood look like,” Missy wrote. “I told @JanetJackson I was a lil sad I hadn’t seen my friends in 2 years & you know what she did? She hopped on a plane from LONDON & hung with me for 2 days out of her BOOKED schedule. I Love you Jj Thank you for being a FREEEN”

Check it out below.

The entertainers looked absolutely flawless in Missy’s video, showing off their glowing skin and trendy styles. Missy gave us glam in long straight locs while Janet kept it cute in long box braids as the ladies shared laughs, wine and more during their short visit with each other. We love it when two legends link up!

Missy Elliot And Janet Jackson Link Up And Give Us The Melanin Moment We’ve Always Wanted! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com