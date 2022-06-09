Live Nation Invests In Black-Owned Plant-Based Brand For Festivals & Venue Menus

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Although the road in entrepreneurship comes with doing majority of the work on your own, it also never hurts to get some support from a bigger brand that may or may not be one of the biggest entertainment companies in the world.

Live Nation has just announced that it will be investing in Everything Legendary, the Black-owned plant-based meat company that’s been taking the food industry by storm at major department stores like Publix, Target, Safeway, Ralphs and more.

Everything Legendary will now be offered as the featured plant-based burger option at various Live Nation venues, upcoming U.S. festivals and all House of Blues restaurants.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Live Nation also will be an equity partner with the brand, investing on behalf of the company’s recently closed $6 million Series A funding round back in February that includes General Mills and even Mark Cuban.

Everything Legendary co-founder Duane “Myko” Cheers spoke on what the label wants to spread in terms of the ever-growing vegan lifestyle, stating, “We’re on a mission to not just win over taste buds but also eating habits, encouraging people across the country to adopt healthier alternatives, and I’ve been especially proud that we’ve helped power this movement in the Black community where veganism is on the rise.” He also adds, “With the investment and partnership of Live Nation we’ll be serving up our amazing flavor to millions of music fans.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Everything Legendary has already been up on the festival run that’s booming left and right, recently cheffing up at Broccoli City Festival in Washington D.C. and Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park’s Mann Center in Philadelphia. We’re just glad to see money going back into our community, particularly in a business looking to better our overall health and eating habits.

Let’s feast!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Live Nation Invests In Black-Owned Plant-Based Brand For Festivals & Venue Menus was originally published on blackamericaweb.com