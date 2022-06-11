LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Marlo Hampton was spotted celebrating her cover on the June issue of “Simply Bucked” wearing a pink tutu like dress that was everything!

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her all pink ensemble, donning an Oyemwen Tulle Maxi Dress that made her look like true royalty. The pink strapless dress fit the Real Housewives of Atlanta star perfectly and showed off her toned legs and thighs. She paired the dress with purple pointed toe heels and a pink Hello Kitty purse and wore her hair in a slicked back pony with a middle part. She wore high glammed makeup on her face and served as she posed for her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

“Be so happy you forget how to be sad!” she captioned the look. Check it out below.

,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Looking like a princess great caption ” “Beautiful,” one of the beauty’s followers wrote while another commented with, “Looking like a princessgreat caption

We just love this look on the reality star!

Marlo Hampton Gives Us Glam In A Oyemwen Tulle Maxi Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com