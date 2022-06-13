According to NBC4i, Ohio’s concealed carry laws are set for a massive overhaul Monday when Senate Bill 215 goes into effect, eliminating the permit and training requirement for Ohioans carrying a concealed weapon.
Three months ago, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law, citing the increase in crime across the state. Starting Monday, any “qualified adult” in Ohio can carry a handgun without a permit. A qualified adult is any individual over 21 years old who is legally allowed to own a gun. The law applies to handguns and pistols only, meaning Ohioans cannot conceal other weapons like rifles or shotguns.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio police prep for concealed carry law changes was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com