Hot 97’s Summer Jam hit Metlife Stadium, last night, bringing a roster of NYC’s finest acts, surprise performances that live up to the hype, and style moments we’ll be talking about all week. From Cardi B’s auburn waist-length tresses and Chloe Bailey’s skin-tight catsuit to Dream Dolls fashion tribute to Lil’ Kim and Shenseea rocking a Black designer during her set, the fierce femcees brought fierce style to the Summer Jam stage.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite style moments from Summer Jam 2022.

Cardi B

Fans didn’t see this one coming, but we should have known Cardi would make an appearance at this year’s Summer Jam performance; especially when she has one of the hottest drill songs out right now. Cardi took to the Festival Stage wearing a colorful jumpsuit and long auburn tresses.

Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey came through serving body-ody-ody in a glittery cutout jumpsuit that sent MetLife Stadium during Fivio Foreign’s set into a frenzy. Complete with a gold fringe belt and her locks pulled in a sleek ponytail, Chloe understood the sultry assignment.

Remy Ma

What would Summer Jam be without Remy Ma blessing the stage with her bars and NY style?! Remy looked snatched in a Dolce & Gabbana shirt and corset, high waist liquid leggings and hater blockers a.k.a shades.

The City Girls

The City Girls brought their Miami flavor to NYC for Summer Jam. The ladies wore matching black fits with studded leather jackets and sequin booties.

Dream Doll

Dream Doll had her very own set at Summer Jam this year and commemorated the milestone by paying homage to Lil Kim’s iconic VMAs look. The Ah Ah Ah rapper put her own twist on the exposed nipple by rocking a bedazzled NY pastie and pink camouflage jumper.

Shenseea

Dancehall artist Shenseea hit the stage rocking a “Green Denim Kendrick Trunk” Brandon Blackwood bag to match her green bodysuit and long beach waves.

Cardi B, Chloe Bailey, The City Girls & More Bring The Style To Summer Jam was originally published on hellobeautiful.com