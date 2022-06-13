LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Angela Simmons is kicking off her summer the right way by basically living in a bikini and we’re swooning!

Taking to Instagram, the entrepreneur and reality star shared a few sexy looks from her summer vacation for her 7.5 million Instagram followers where she donned a sexy teal blue string bikini, gold waist beads and her naturally curly hair. She accessorized the look with a pair of black sunnies and served face and body while giving us all major fomo and wishing we were on somebody’s beach, too!

“What’s my Love language ? Vacation #ItsMondayIllBePretendingImHere ,” she captioned the first photo. Check it out below.

She then shared another photo from her vacation in the same look, this time captioning the post, “Staying in my own lane . Staying in my own vibrations. I love it here @dhairboutique.” Check it out below.

The beauty’s IG followers were loving this look on Angela and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Hottie,” one fan wrote while another commented, “admirable” while others simply expressed their love through a plethora of heart eye and fire flame emojis.

What do you think about Angela’s vacation pics?

Angela Simmons Shows Off Her Bikini Bod And Natural Curls While On Vacation was originally published on hellobeautiful.com