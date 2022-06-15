Herschel Walker’s Estranged Son Revealed After He Pushed Absent Black Fathers Trope

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We all know that GOP candidate Herschel Walker is an accused perpetual liar. We know that he’s not a college graduate, a high school valedictorian, a former law enforcement officer, a federal agent, a veteran charity founder or a producer of a magic COVID-cleaning doorway mist—despite him claiming to be all of those things. Well, unsurprisingly, it appears that Walker isn’t just a serial fibber—he might also be an absolute hypocrite.

According to the Daily Beast, Walker—a man who has repeatedly chided Black men for leaving their children fatherless—has a second son whose life he’s been largely absent from since he was born a decade ago.

From the Daily Beast:

The son, whose name The Daily Beast is withholding out of privacy concerns, has grown up more than 1,500 miles from Walker’s Texas home. And the mother, whose name we are also withholding for privacy reasons, had to take Walker to court a year after giving birth in order to secure a declaration of paternity and child support.

The Daily Beast confirmed these events through public posts, a court document where Walker is declared to be the child’s father, and a person close to the boy’s family with direct knowledge of the events.

That person told The Daily Beast that while Walker sends Christmas and birthday presents, he otherwise has not played an active parental role in raising his second son. The child also has not met or spoken with his half-brother, Christian, the person said.

Now, normally, I’m not one to get into the private affairs of people I don’t know. But since Walker has repeatedly perpetuated the absent Black father myth before his largely white audience, he definitely needs to be called out on this.

Here he is on The Charlie Kirk Show in 2020 lap-dogging for Donald Trump and saying, “I want to apologize to the African-American community, because the fatherless home is a major, major problem,” and claiming he had been “like a father to some of those kids that had never had fathers.”

And here he is sitting down with fellow MAGA minstrels Diamond and Silk declaring that if you have “a child with a woman, even if you have to leave that woman—even if you have to leave that woman—you don’t leave that child.”

Of course, Walker’s campaign manager, Scott Paradise, tried to deflect away from the issue in a statement to the Daily Beast where he turned attention toward Walker’s political opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“Herschel had a child years ago when he wasn’t married,” Paradise said. “He’s supported the child and continues to do so. He’s proud of his children. To suggest that Herschel is ‘hiding’ the child because he hasn’t used him in his political campaign is offensive and absurd.”

Paradise continued: “Raphael Warnock is currently engaged in both a nasty mudslinging campaign and a nasty custody dispute with his ex-wife. He is trying to hide it from voters by sealing the case and even tried to hide from authorities. This is a complete double standard.”

Apparently, Walker’s campaign manager is just as logic-deficient as the candidate is.

First of all, Warnock being in a custody dispute with his ex-wife indicates that he’s actively seeking to be in his children’s lives—which is the opposite of what Walker is being accused of. Secondly, Paradise offered no proof that Warnock is “trying to hide it from voters by sealing the case,” or that he’s trying to hide the case “from authorities,” which wouldn’t make sense anyway because custody disputes aren’t illegal (obviously) and his custody dispute has been reported by media outlets since it began.

“Reverend Warnock is a devoted father who is proud to continue to co-parent his two children as he works for the people of Georgia,” Meredith Brasher, Warnock’s communications director, told the Daily Beast.

Meanwhile, here’s more from the Daily Beast on Walker and his un-fatherly court battles:

Walker’s paternity suit dragged on for more than a year after his sworn admission, according to the declaration and a court official’s review of the case to The Daily Beast. When the court issued its final child support order in Aug. 2014, the boy was more than 2 years old.

So, yeah—Walker is better off keeping Black fathers’ names out of his mouth for the foreseeable future.

