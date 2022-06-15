Marlo Hampton Serves Up Smoldering Looks In A Skin Tight Balenciaga Bodysuit

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Marlo Hampton was serving up looks for days on Instagram this week.

Hampton, who recently earned her peach after 10 years on the popular Bravo franchise, lit up the social media platform after posting a photo album of the skin-tight Balceniaga bodysuit she recently wore on RHOA.

Sporting a dirty blonde wig and tall high-heeled boots, the “iconic ex-CON” modeled a number of smoldering looks for the camera

“#scoreboardchamp. Glam deets from my latest #rhoa confessional,” the fashionista captioned her post.

In a second Instagram post, the Atlanta socialite took fans behind the scenes of the shoot and judging by the video, it looks like it takes a WHOLE VILLAGE to get the star glammed up and ready for television.

Marlo absolutely loves fashion and in September 2020, the reality star opened up her popular fashion showroom Le Archive, which houses over 5,000 runway and archive luxury designer pieces curated by the style guru herself. In March, the 46-year-old told Vogue that the legendary work of costume designer Patricia Fields sparked her idea for the brand.

“I would love to [work alongside] costume designers. I just have an eye for picking out amazing pieces. That’s my field and my talent. I definitely feel that when I go somewhere, even back to Goodwill, I’m going to pick out a piece you’re going to want 10, 20 years from now.”

Hampton summed up her style in three words: “loud, fun, and sexy.”

The Glam It Up entrepreneur said that her love for runway couture stems from a difficult part of her childhood. Hampton was in and out of the foster care system as a child.

“Fashion is just in my DNA. I was raised in [project housing], but, at the time, my biological mom would go to the Goodwill to get our clothes, come home, wash them in the tub, and hang them on the line all for us to be the best-dressed kids in Maplewood,” the star continued, before adding:

“People don’t understand it’s so serious to me, and [I understand other] people may not take it as seriously. Fashion’s been there to uplift me when I’ve been down. It really is a part of me, a part of who I really am in my heart and mind.”

