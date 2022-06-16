LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

This week, celebrities are calling folks out. Lizzo goes in on people using her name as an insult, London on da Track goes in on Summer Walker for bringing social media into their business, and YK Osiris says to pay your woman’s bills! Plus, Lore’l and Eva salute all the dope dads out there for Father’s Day.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Should a man be intimidated buy what a woman has?

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s. Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more details.

Get those last-minute Father’s Day gifts ahead of the weekend. Head to Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom and check out Lore’l and Eva’s hottest fashion picks.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Follow:

@theundressingroompodcast

@evamarcille

@starringlorel

The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’ | Episode 72 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com