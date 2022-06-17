Anika Kai Gives A Colorful Beauty Beat With Morphe’s Made With Pride Collection

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Our resident makeup artist Anika Kai shows us how to slay a flawless pride look with Morphe’s Made With Pride collection. Check out her review below!

Anika Kai: Hi welcome back to my channel my name is Anika Kai and I am a celebrity makeup artist and beauty influencer. I’m so excited to celebrate pride and get into this collection with you guys!

So I created this look using the products from the Made with Pride collection and I kind of went for a little bit of a rainbow explosion, if you will. So I did the matte shadows first and then I layered on some of the shimmery shades and corresponding colors, and this is how we have what we got.

Today it’s all about the Morphe Made with Pride collection. I’m so excited to review this collection because all, that’s right all, of the proceeds go to The Trevor Project which is an amazing organization that helps LGBTQ+ youth prevent suicide and just give them the help that they need. All donations from this collection are going to a very good source.

It has two eyeshadow palettes, a pack of face and body gems, and a five piece brush collection that comes with the cutest little fanny pack. I love how they package the two eyeshadows. The one is called Love Matters and the other is called Love Shines. Love matters is a nine pan palette that is full of matte shades.

This middle one, which I think is so cute, that they have the trans flag baked into there, is slightly shimmery but these shimmers are mostly in the Love Shines palette. The Love Shines again has nine shimmers you can see quite dipped into for this look today and they are all really nice.

I will say that they are chunkier than i’m what I’m used to in terms of shimmers from Morphe and you may need to go over it several times to get the color payoff that you’re expecting. Go ahead and swatch

