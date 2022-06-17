Jennifer Hudson Becomes Second Black Woman To Reach Elite EGOT Status With 2022 Tony Award

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jennifer Hudson as the actress and singer has officially reached EGOT status! The beauty secured her first-ever Tony Award earlier this week when "A Strange Loop," the show she serves as a producer, won for best musical. This Tony award was the final trophy the entertainer needed to complete her EGOT status, where she has won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards during her successful career.

Very few entertainers ever reach this milestone , with only 17 people noted as attaining EGOT status. Hudson is the second Black woman to achieve this status after Whoopi Goldberg.

As reported by Deadline, Hudson joined a powerhouse group of producers, including Ru Paul, Don Cheadle and Billy Porter. In a 2020 interview with Slate , playwright Michael R. Jackson described “A Strange Loop” as a “self-referential” journey of a young Black queer playwright working as a theater usher, who is writing a musical about a young Black queer theater usher, also writing about a young Black queer theater usher and so on.

Evolving from a one-time monologue, the levels and depth of the musical snagged the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama . Working at a day job to help fund the dream is a relatable story sure to grab many people’s attention.

The star won her first big awards earlier in her career, nabbing an Oscar for her role in 2007’s “ Dreamgirls.” She’s also a two-time Grammy winner and landed her first one for her 2009 self-titled album. Earlier this year, she won an NAACP Image Award for Oustanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Aretha Franklin in Respect.

“A Strange Loop” is not Hudson’s first venture into production. Last year, Hudson secured a Daytime Emmy for the animated short “Baba Yaga,” which she co-produced. Now she adds Tony Award-winning producer to her lengthy resume. The 2022 Tony Awards was held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.Congratulations to Jennifer Hudson for reaching this incredible honor! Watch the cast performance from the 75th Annual Tony Awards below.

Jennifer Hudson Becomes Second Black Woman To Reach Elite EGOT Status With 2022 Tony Award was originally published on newsone.com