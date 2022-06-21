Deshaun Watson Settles With 20 of 24 Sexual Assault and Misconduct Accusers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has settled with several of the women who have accused him of sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and inappropriate behavior. According to Watson’s lawyer, Attorney Tony Buzbee, Watson has agreed to terms with 20 of the 24 women.

Per ESPN:

Twenty of the 24 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have settled, according to the attorney representing the women who accused the Cleveland Browns quarterback of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Attorney Tony Buzbee announced Tuesday that Ashley Solis’ case against Watson, and the cases of three other unnamed women, have not settled.

“The cases against Deshaun Watson started with one phone call, from one brave and strong woman.”

The next big step for Watson, and the Cleveland Browns, will be the punishment handed down by the NFL. Experts suggest that the league could be considering a significant punishment, with some exclaiming that Watson could be suspended for the entire 2022/23 NFL season.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

