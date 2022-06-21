LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Beyonce’ once again made the world stop with her latest single, ‘Break My Soul’ off her upcoming album, ‘Renaissance’. The song came a couple of hours early after the Twitter streets leaked it but it’s sounding like a hit. Queen Bey is bringing house/dance music this summer and telling the girls to quit their jobs.

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show shares their initial reactions to the single and their thoughts as well.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com