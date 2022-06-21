LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

GRAMMY award-winning music group Maverick City Music and 16-time GRAMMY winner Kirk Franklin made a major network TV appearance. Joined by 10-year-old viral sensation Jordan Hollins, the collection delivered a powerful performance of “Kingdom” on ‘The View’ as ABC celebrates Juneteenth! The track is the featured single from their recently released ‘KINGDOM Book One’ album.

“Kingdom”, the 11-track project was recorded from the grounds of a Florida prison, features Maverick City Music and Franklin recording the experience alongside more than ninety-percent of those who remain incarcerated at the location. Both Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music has crossed multi-genre’s and it’s what Heaven will look like! (Pun intended)

Source: The Christian Beat

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

READ MORE:

Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music Performs “Kingdom” on the Juneteenth Edition of the View was originally published on praisedc.com