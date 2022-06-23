Marshalls And Chanel Iman Team Up To Give One Lucky Person The Shopping Spree Of A Lifetime

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

TJX Companies retailer Marshalls knows the importance of a chic summer wardrobe, and who better to market it than supermodel Chanel Iman? The mega-retailer and the statuesque mother of two have teamed up to help one lucky winner stock up on all summer must-haves found in their local Marshalls store.

From 6/21-6/28, one lucky grand prize winner will make her local Marshalls her very own summer closet – shoppable every day, all summer long. In addition to endless shopping, one grand prize winner will receive the VIP treatment at her local store that can include:

A personalized, luxe Marshalls shopping cart

A private, personalized dressing room

Concierge checkout privileges

A one time, 1:1 shopping experience with a brand stylist

While I haven’t entered to win the shopping spree, I did receive the ultimate VIP treatment at the store’s Summer Solstice kick-off at their Tribeca location. With my upcoming travels to Zanzibar and Turkey around the corner, I couldn’t think of a better time to get some shopping inspiration from the runway queen, Chanel Iman.

I was in for an intimate shopping experience that involved a light breakfast, assistance from an in-store stylist who helped me pick out key vacation pieces, a customized ensemble styled by Chanel Iman herself, and some time to chat it up with the model about this season’s must-haves. Watch our interview below!

Enter to win a Marshalls shopping spree

Marshalls is a one-stop-shop for all occasions. I was happy to peruse their selection of wedding guest attire, resort and vacation wear, summer essentials, shoes, and accessories. By the time I was done, I had an array of dresses, a pair of pants, sandals, sunglasses, and more.

If you want to experience Marshalls’ VIP treatment, then you’re in luck. From now until June 28, shoppers can enter to win their chance to replenish their summer wardrobe. To enter, take a picture of yourself in your summer ensemble and upload it as an in-feed photo or video on Instagram between now and June 28. Use the hashtags #MarshallsSummerCloset and #sweepstakes and tag @Marshalls. You can find the official rules on marshallssummercloset.dja.com. 20 first prize winners will receive a $500 Marshalls e-gift card to help kick off their own summer closet!

