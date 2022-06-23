LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Real Housewives Queen Nene Leakes has allegedly been blacklisted from Bravo and now she’s headed to BET. The streaming service is rebooting one of the most nostalgic tv shows, College Hill with celebrities and influencers and Leakes is joining the cast. Many fans were wondering why NeNe decided to be a part of the show saying the socialite is moving backward in her career.

Gary with da Tea shares what he thinks after Nene explains why she decided to join the cast.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Explains Why She Decided To Join BET+’s College Hill Reboot [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com