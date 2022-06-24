Michelle Obama Shares Thoughts On The Overturning Of Roe v. Wade, Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn citizens to have the constitutional right to have an abortion, Michelle Obama is speaking out.

After almost 50 years, the 6-3 decision ended the legal right for women to have the decision about terminating pregnancies. The former First Lady shared on her social media platforms that she was “heartbroken” by the decision that was made.

“So yes, I am heartbroken – for the teenage girl, full of zest and promise, who won’t be able to finish school or live the life she wants because her state controls her reproductive decisions; for the mother of a nonviable pregnancy who is now forced to bring that pregnancy to term; for the parents watching their child’s future evaporate before their very eyes; for the health care workers who can no longer help them without risking jail time,” the statement said.

In her closing remarks, she challenged her followers to “channel your frustration and anger into action by getting involved.” She shared various resources for Planned Parenthood and The United States of Women Reproductive Justice Hub.

“Our hearts may be broken today, but tomorrow, we’ve got to get up and find the courage to keep working towards creating the more just America we all deserve,” she said. “We have so much left to push for, to rally for, to speak for – and I know we can do this together.”

