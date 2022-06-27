According to NBC4i, Columbus Public Health is investigating a local case of monkeypox, an infected 48-year-old man who resides in CPH’s jurisdiction.
This case is the second in Ohio after top health officials identified the first case earlier this month. The resident is isolating and the risk to the general public is low.
“The risk to the general public is low,” said Columbus Public Health Commissioner Mysheika Roberts. “I do think it’s important for individuals to understand this rare virus has been identified in our community, but other than all the public health messages we always remind people to do, which is wash your hands, stay home if you’re sick, there’s really nothing the general public needs to do differently at this time.”
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio’s second monkeypox case identified in Columbus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com